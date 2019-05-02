Why Jet Airways revival is difficult: SBI reveals REAL hurdles for investors

By: |
Published: May 2, 2019 2:33:33 PM

SBI said the burden of reversing the Jet Airways negative net worth before it can fly again is the biggest challenge for any potential investor.

jet airways,jet airways news, jet airways latest news,jet airways crisis, jet airways employees death,jet airways employees dies,jet airways employees die,jet airways employees strike,jet airways employees crying,jet airways employees protest,jet airways employees news, jet airways employees latest newsCreditors led by State Bank of India have put Jet Airways up for sale after it failed to pay back debt (Reuters file photo)

The top lender of ailing Jet Airways India Ltd. said the burden of reversing the grounded carrier’s negative net worth before it can fly again is the biggest challenge for any potential investor. “Liabilities and losses are considerable,” Rajnish Kumar, chairman of State Bank of India, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “All these past liabilities and then, profitably, can they fly in future? These are some of the considerations which are weighing upon the minds of the potential investors.”

Creditors led by State Bank of India have put Jet Airways up for sale after the carrier failed to pay back debt. Once India’s biggest airline by market value, Jet Airways has been a victim of a budget airline boom in the fiercely competitive market in the South Asian nation, where carriers offer base fare of as low as 1 cent to lure first time flyers.

Also read: Jet Airways share price plunges to 10-year low after report says bidders show no interest

The airline, which stopped all flights last month, has made losses in nine of the past 11 years. Jet Airways has seen lessors taking away its aircraft while rivals start services on routes it previously operated.

The deadline for submission of binding bids to take over control and ownership of Jet Airways is May 10, Kumar said. The lenders, to which the airline owes more than $1 billion, have yet to take a call on how much debt will be forgiven, he said.

Jet Airways, the oldest surviving private airline which broke into a monopoly of Air India Ltd., had a fleet of 124 and flew profitable routes like connecting India with London and Toronto. With almost 23,000 jobs at stake, the airline’s woes couldn’t have come at a worse time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s seeking a second term based on his business-friendly image.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Why Jet Airways revival is difficult: SBI reveals REAL hurdles for investors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition