Why do we need the mensuration leave policy in India in every company?

A discussion on the need to have a menstrual leave policy for working women every month was triggered by the ‘Menstruation Benefit Bill’ in 2018. Throughout the years many organizations in India have created provisions for paid period leaves for their female employees. In India some Girls’ schools in Kerala had begun granting its students menstrual leave in 1912 itself and Bihar government offices have had special leave for women for two days since 1992 known as the ‘Special Casual Leave’. With the ongoing debate on menstrual leave at the workplace, I feel that we definitely need to implement a menstruation leave policy in India in every company.

Identifying the differences

Some people may even claim a menstrual leave policy to be against gender equality, which is again not the case. We need to understand that both men and women are physically different and that implementation of such policies has nothing to do with inequality. To reiterate the fact it is important to note that women experience period cramps and unbearable pain which is completely natural. According to Prof. John Guillebaud period pain can be as “bad as having a heart attack”. In a 2017 survey by Women’s Fertility and Health Tracker it was found that nearly 50 per cent of women in India have irregular menstrual cycles, and nearly 68 per cent of women experience severe period-related symptoms. This indirectly hampers the productivity as well as the wellbeing of the menstruating individual. Discriminating against the female employees and offering them limited opportunities is not the solution for addressing physical differences. The solution is creating policies that are inclusive and equitable. Along with that, ensuring that the other employees at the organization are sensitized towards these differences can go a long way.

A case for inclusion and equity

Any policy that is formulated for the benefit of one gender is a step towards the betterment of the workspace as a whole. Over the years the policies framed in a workplace have rarely taken into consideration women’s issues and concerns. The only policy formulated for the longest time has been around maternity leaves. The implementation of a period leave policy is bound to create a paradigm shift in workplaces. The introduction of a menstrual leave policy ensures that diversity and inclusion at the workplace find their real meaning. Creating an equal workspace, also means creating an equitable workspace. Understanding the physical differences and making necessary accommodations for the same is a step in the right direction, it is not taking us back, as claimed by many. Equitable policies don’t mean overlooking the differences, but rather mean ensuring that the workplace policies are more attentive towards the varied needs of the employees, thus enabling workplaces to be more inclusive.

Breaking the taboo

If we have to truly break the bias against women at the workplace, we need to pay greater attention to workplace gender sensitization, which can only be possible through leadership. The implementation of a period leave in the workplace will not only address the issue of pain and discomfort for menstruators but will also enable in breaking the taboo on the conversations around period. It will also help us acknowledge women’s health as an important issue, not just for the individuals but for the organizations as a whole. A direct need for policies around individual health will now become a priority. Similar policies that keep employee needs at the center will turn out to be revolutionary steps in enabling a health working culture across organizations in India.

All things considered

A workplace’s culture can only be considered truly inclusive, if it takes into consideration the needs of its diverse workforce. Creating policies that understand the actual practical needs of the employees can go a long way, in creating a healthy work life balance. Policies that are employee centric such as the Menstrual Leave Policy, can lead the way into creating a welcoming professional space for women who wish to join the workforce, provided we ensure that the correct measures are taken to offer the right sensitization in the organizations, and the society as a whole.

(Aditi Mittal is the Group Head-HR at SAVE Solutions Pvt Ltd)