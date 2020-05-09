Why do migrant workers who left for their homes want to return to Haryana?

The industrial activities have begun in Haryana and the owners of businesses are likely calling people back.

Amidst Coronavirus breakdown, a reverse trend of people wanting to get back to work has been noticed in Haryana at a time when in most parts of the country, migrant workers have been requesting government assistance for returning to their hometowns. Around 1.09 lakh people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar want to go to Haryana, the Indian Express reported. According to the report, people have applied on Haryana’s web portal and 79.2 per cent of the total applicants want to come to Faridabad, Gurgaon, Sonipat, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rewari and Jhajjar. These districts have maximum industrial activities and other business establishments within the state, the report said.

The report citing Haryana CID chief Anil Kumar Rao mentioned that people who have applied for coming to Haryana are mostly those who are looking forward to work while others want to see their relatives. Rao is currently coordinating transportation services across states. Further, the report highlighted that many people have gone back to their respective states with operations being suspended. Now it is difficult for them to come back with the lockdown restrictions. After almost two months, the industrial activities have begun in Haryana and the owners of businesses are likely calling people back. This may have prompted the workers to fill out the applications for returning to Haryana, the report said.

In Haryana, the number of Coronavirus cases are low. Till yesterday, the state reported 647 cases with eight deaths and 279 cases of recovery. The low number can also be the reason for workers coming to the state, the report said. The Haryana government launched the web portal six days ago, for those who wanted to leave Haryana for home states as well as those seeking to return. Till May 8, while 1.46 lakh had applied to return to the state, 7.95 lakh wanted to leave.

Of all the people who have applied to come to the state, almost three-fourths (74.5 per cent) are residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Haryana’s state government has sought 100 trains which according to the report, will be fetched from their states without any cost.