Why Air India stake sale may have to wait; hint, Modi government has something more serious on mind

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) ended with not a single bidder evincing interest in Air India. (Image: PTI)

With an eye on the upcoming general elections, the government is not considering stake sale of debt-ridden Air India for now. In fact, the government has now decided to provide the necessary funds to the debt-ridden national carrier for running the day-to-day operations, PTI reported citing unidentified government official. Not only for the daily operations, the government will disburse funds to the national carrier to even place orders for buying a couple of aircrafts, the PTI reported. The decision comes nearly three weeks after the the proposed 76 percent strategic stake sale in debt-stuck national carrier failed to attract any bidder.

The latest decision related to Air India stake sale was taken at the high level meeting convened by Union Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday. The meeting was attended by Piyush Goyal, who has been temporarily given the charge of finance ministry, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other senior officials of finance and civil aviation ministries. “The airline is posting operational profits. None of the flights go empty. With all the cost efficient mechanism in place, we will continue improving its operational efficiency. There is no need to rush in for disinvestment as of now,” the official told PTI.

PTI reported a source as saying that Air India will only go in for an initial public offering now once it fulfills the certain conditions that have to met before listing a company. As per Sebi norms, a company has to post profit in previous three financial years before it can list itself in the stock exchanges. “The focus is on improving operational efficiency. We will continue to boost employee morale, starting from the top level, to better the functioning of the airline. Funds would be provided as and when required,” PTI reported citing an unidentified source.

The deadline for submission of Expression of Interest (EoI) ended with not a single bidder evincing interest in the airline, nearly one year after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government gave its nod for the stake sale. However, the government also said that other options would be explored for the future of the debt-laden national carrier. In nearly two decades, this is the second time that Air India stake sale has not taken off. Back in 2001, during the then NDA government, the disinvestment process was scrapped.