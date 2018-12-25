Whopping 4 lakh jobs coming for engineers! These 3 new-age sectors look to increase headcount

No denying 2018 was a bad year for techies and not enough jobs were created but in the coming year, three new-age sectors will be out; looking for goods engineers.

HR consulting firms think that over 4 lakh jobs will be created as infrastructure, e-commerce and the electric vehicle sector will look to increase headcounts. “It’s not IT services players which are expected to pick up 2.5 lakh people but also non-tech businesses that will be looking for expertise given increasing digitisation,” Alka Dhingra, general manager, TeamLease Services told FE.

From Tata Consultancy to Dabur to Hindalco Industries, top companies will be looking forward to placement season to hire top-notch engineers and IT professionals this year. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence, the jobs will diversify for engineers.