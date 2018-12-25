Whopping 4 lakh jobs coming for engineers! These 3 new-age sectors look to increase headcount

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 12:00 PM

No denying 2018 was a bad year for techies and not enough jobs were created but in the coming year, three new-age sectors will be out; looking for goods engineers.

No denying 2018 was a bad year for techies and not enough jobs were created but in the coming year, three new-age sectors will be out; looking for goods engineers.No denying 2018 was a bad year for techies and not enough jobs were created but in the coming year, three new-age sectors will be out; looking for goods engineers.

Engineers! Perhaps, the bad days are over. The industry is expanding — and could create over whopping 4 lakh jobs next year in 2019. No denying 2018 was a bad year for techies and not enough jobs were created but in the coming year, three new-age sectors will be out; looking for goods engineers.

HR consulting firms think that over 4 lakh jobs will be created as infrastructure, e-commerce and the electric vehicle sector will look to increase headcounts. “It’s not IT services players which are expected to pick up 2.5 lakh people but also non-tech businesses that will be looking for expertise given increasing digitisation,” Alka Dhingra, general manager, TeamLease Services told FE.

From Tata Consultancy to Dabur to Hindalco Industries, top companies will be looking forward to placement season to hire top-notch engineers and IT professionals this year. With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence, the jobs will diversify for engineers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Whopping 4 lakh jobs coming for engineers! These 3 new-age sectors look to increase headcount
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition