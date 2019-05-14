Who is Sanjiv Puri? ITC’s new Chairman plans to make FMCG giant a market leader across segments

By: |
Published: May 14, 2019 12:57:32 PM

FMCG giant ITC named its MD Sanjiv Puri as the new Chairman, following the demise of veteran YC Deveshwar. We take a closer look.

Sanjiv Puri has spent more than three decades at the Kolkata-headquartered firm, having joined it in 1986.

FMCG giant ITC named its MD Sanjiv Puri as the new Chairman, following the demise of veteran YC Deveshwar. Consequently, Puri now holds the designation of being ITC’s Chairman & Managing Director. Puri had been the MD at the diversified firm since May-18. Following his elevation, Sanjiv Puri said that it is an honour and privilege to be appointed the chairman of ITC. He added that he accepts the responsibility with humility, and resolved to build on the outstanding legacy nurtured by the firm over the years, and further strengthen and build market leadership across all business segments while at the same time reinforcing the firm’s commitment to put nation first.

Notably, Sanjiv Puri joined the FMCG giant way back in 1986. Puri is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Wharton School of Business. Puri has served at several positions in ITC in his 33-year long tenure so far.

Also read: Uber CEO reminds employees of rocky start of Amazon, Facebook IPO; says our road is same

He had become the Managing Director of ITC effective May 16, 2018. Prior to that he was appointed as a Director on the Board of ITC in December 6, 2015 and CEO from February 5, 2017. Puri has also served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ITC, before taking on the role of being the CEO.

Puri’s elevation comes at a time when ITC has diversified its product portfolio and the reliance on growth from cigarettes is declining. With a market capitalisation topping Rs 5.6 lakh crore,  ITC has growth to become India’s 5th largest firm by the metric.

In the latest quarter, ITC reported a revenue of Rs 12,206 crore, as compared with Rs 10,586.80 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. The EBITDA rose by more than 10.3% in the quarter to Rs 4,572 crore. The margin came in at 31.8% as compared to an ET Now poll of 39%. The firm’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5.75 per share of  Rs 1/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval, the meeting for which will be held on Friday, 12th July, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Who is Sanjiv Puri? ITC’s new Chairman plans to make FMCG giant a market leader across segments
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition