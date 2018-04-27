Who is Sanjeev Gupta? India-born businessman set to buy second bank in UK

Sanjeev Gupta is the founder and Executive Chairman of Liberty House (Image: Reuters)

India-born British businessman Sanjeev Gupta is in talks to purchase the UK subsidiary of Nigeria’s Diamond Bank. Should the deal go through, this will be the second bank for his finance business. Earlier, he had acquired the London-based Tungsten Bank, which was relaunched under the name of Wyelands Bank Plc. With this deal, the 46-year-old founder of industrial group Liberty House looks to expand the financial services assets in his global business empire, Reuters reported.

Who is Sanjeev Gupta?

Sanjeev Gupta is the founder and Executive Chairman of international metals and industrial group Liberty House headquartered in London, with additional global hubs in Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong, and further bases in over 30 countries.

Born in India’s Punjab, he was educated in the UK and graduated with an MA in Economics and Management from the University of Cambridge. He founded Liberty House in 1992.

Sanjeev Gupta lives in South Wales in the UK with his wife Nicola and their three young children.

The industrialist rose to prominence in 2016 when he offered to rescue Tata Steel’s UK assets at the height of a steel market crisis that led to job losses, capacity cuts and bankruptcies worldwide.

Sanjeev Gupta also works closely with his father’s energy and commodities company, the SIMEC Group, under the umbrella of the GFG Alliance.

Recently, his Liberty House showed interest in taking over two companies ABG Shipyard and Tata Steel under newly-introduced Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).