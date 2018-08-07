Who is Ramon Laguarta? Meet PepsiCo’s next CEO after Indra Nooyi

“Ramon Laguarta is exactly the right person to help build on @PepsiCo’s strong position and success,” Indra Nooyi said.

After Indra Nooyi decided to step down as PepsiCo’s CEO after a 12 year long stint at the helm, current President Ramon Laguarta is all set to take over the reins. Notably, Indra Nooyi will step on October 3rd, after serving 24 long years in the company. She will remain as chairman until early 2019.

Ramon Laguarta has been with the company for around 22 years. In his two decade long career, he has held several posts including CEO, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa, president, PepsiCo Eastern Europe Region; commercial vice president for PepsiCo Europe; general manager for Iberia Snacks and Juices; and general manager for Greece Snacks. Notably, Laguarta became the president of PepsiCo in September 2017. Back then, it was decided that Indra Nooyi would remain as CEO for the foreseeable future.

“Ramon Laguarta is exactly the right person to help build on @PepsiCo’s strong position and success. He has been a critical partner and friend and I am positive that he will take PepsiCo to new and greater heights in the years to come,” Indra Nooyi tweeted on Monday.

Interestingly, 54-year-old Ramon Laguarta, is going to be the sixth CEO in PepsiCo’s 53-year history. Another interesting trend in PepsiCo has been the appointment of CEOs from within the organisation. “I’m incredibly humbled and privileged to be appointed the next CEO of PepsiCo. I want to thank Indra for her overwhelming support. She has transformed the company with her bold vision and outstanding leadership, and I feel fortunate to have her as a mentor and a friend,” Ramon Laguarta said yesterday.

“With a deep understanding of PepsiCo’s international operations, and a broader understanding of the total company portfolio in his role as president, we believe that Laguarta is well-placed to continue executing on PepsiCo’s current strategy,” analysts at Cowen & Co told Reuters.

Ramon Laguarta holds an MBA degree from ESADE business school in Barcelona. Apart from that, he also holds a master’s degree in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in the United States. Before joining PepsiCo in 1996, he worked for Chupa Chups, a Spanish leading confectionery company, where he held a number of international roles in Europe and the US.