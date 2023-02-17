Who is Neal Mohan, new Indian-origin CEO of YouTube?

Neal Mohan, an Indian-American executive and a long time Google and YouTube executive, has been appointed the new CEO of YouTube. Mohan is joining an elite list of Indian-origin tech chiefs, which includes Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, IBM’s Arvind Krishna and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen.

Mohan will replace Susan Wojcicki, YouTube’s outgoing CEO, who had been with the parent company Alphabet Inc for nearly 25 years. “When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he’ll be the SVP and new head of YouTube,” said Wojcicki in a letter. Since 2015, Neal Mohan has held the position of chief product officer at YouTube. Before that, he worked at Google, the online search giant, which he joined in 2008.

Here are four things to know about Neal Mohan:

Education: The Stanford University-educated Mohan, 49, is an Arjay Miller Scholar and has an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Management in addition to a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, also from Stanford University.

Early roles: In 1996, Mohan commenced his career at Accenture before moving on to join NetGravity, a startup that was subsequently bought by an Internet advertising company named DoubleClick in 2002. Google acquired DoubleClick in 2008.

Role at Google: From 2008 to 2015, Mohan was in charge of Google’s display and video advertising business, where he led the development of advertising products for YouTube, Google Display Network, AdSense, AdMob, and DoubleClick ad tech products. During this time, he created advertising solutions for media partners and advertisers that fueled the expansion of the online media industry, consumer internet, and mobile app ecosystem.

Role at YouTube: Mohan “became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015. Since then, he has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products … and has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform,” stated Wojcicki.

“Thank you, [Susan Wojcicki]. It’s been amazing to work with you over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead…,” tweeted Mohan, following the announcement.