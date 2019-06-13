Who is Laxman Narasimhan: Another Indian to be Reckitt Benckiser’s global CEO

Laxman Narasimhan is a post-graduate with an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

India-born Laxman Narasimhan is the newly-appointed global CEO of the FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Dettol and Harpic. Laxman Narasimhan, the Global Chief Commercial Officer at PepsiCo, will join the British FMCG company Reckitt Benckiser as CEO in September this year and will succeed Rakesh Kapoor. Only the second Indian to get the top job at Reckitt Benckiser, Laxman Narasimhan has been with PepsiCo for about seven years, where he was appointed Global Chief Commercial Officer recently in March this year. He served at McKinsey for nearly two decades until 2012, and was a Director and location manager for McKinsey’s New Delhi office, before joining PepsiCo.

Laxman Narasimhan is a post-graduate with an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, University of Pune, India.

Laxman Narasimhan’s work spans across consumer, retail, energy, manufacturing, technology and healthcare sectors. He has also led assignments in the public sector, particularly in education and skill building, his profile at the World Economic Forum says. Laxman Narasimhan, who will soon complete his term with PepsiCo Latin America soon, holds key positions at eminent institutions such as the Brookings Institution, where he is a Trustee. He is also on the Advisory Board member of the Jay H Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania, which is his alma mater.

A regular attendant at various discussions and summits, Laxman Narasimhan also takes an interest in global issues and challenges. In a B20 Summit, he said that “eradicating malnutrition, undernourishment and obesity; ensuring environmental conservation, mitigation and adaptation to climate change; fostering technology development and adoption; progressively eliminating barriers to global food trade; and minimizing food loss and waste,” are the five most important challenges facing the global food system.

