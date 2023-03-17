Who is K Krithivasan, TCS’ next CEO and Managing Director?

Krithi Krithivasan will take over as TCS’ CEO and MD from Rajesh Gopinathan, who resigned this week, and will step down in September this year. Krithivasan is a familiar face within TCS, having joined the company in 1989. Throughout his long career, he has held numerous leadership roles, such as in delivery, relationship management, large-program management, and sales.

Before taking over the role, he was the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, the company’s largest and most prominent vertical in terms of revenue contribution, deals, and business. Krithivasan was responsible for 35-40% of TCS‘ revenue, which comes from the BFSI segment, similar to Gopinathan.

“He is responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, and enhancing customer mindshare and market positioning. He has helped key clients with digital transformation, change management cycle acceleration, achieving value beyond cost optimization, and establishing IT program governance,” the TCS website said.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG, TCS Iberoamerica, as well as TCS Ireland. Krithivasan has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Madras in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s Degree from IIT Kanpur in Industrial and Management Engineering. He spent his entire career at TCS, and his educational background is impressive, similar to Tata Group Chairman and former TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran, who studied at the Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

Gopinathan decided to leave his position to pursue other interests, “after a stellar career of over 22 years with TCS and a successful stint as managing director & CEO during the last 6 years”. TCS announced K Krithivasan’s elevation to the position after Rajesh Gopinathan resigned on Thursday in a filing with the exchanges. The TCS board nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate, with effect from 16th March 2023, said the statement, adding that he will go through a transition with current CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan. Following this, Krithivasan will be appointed in the top position in the next financial year.