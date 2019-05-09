Who is Jason Unsworth, the lone crusader out to salvage Jet Airways

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 2:56:27 PM

Even as Jet Airways struggles to revive its operations, the name of a less-known UK-based businessman evincing interest in the grounded airline has surfaced.

The name of Jason Unsworth, the CEO at Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines, started making rounds after he tweeted on Tuesday. (Image courtesy: Atmosphere UK)

Even as Jet Airways struggles to revive its operations, the name of a less-known UK-based businessman evincing interest in the grounded airline has surfaced. The name of Jason Unsworth, the CEO at Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines, started making rounds after he tweeted on Tuesday that a joint expression of interest (EoI) to invest in the airline has been submitted to the SBI.

The unverified twitter handle of the British businessman claimed that the largest public sector lender, who is leading the bidding process under resolution plan, told him the bid could still be submitted for the stake purchase in the airline, even as the bank is scheduled to announce the name of the winner of Jet Airways on May 10.

Also read: Patanjali to invest Rs 600 crore from internal accruals to fund Ruchi Soya acquisition

The names of Lakshay Uttam (My World Venture), Lalit Verma (Future Trend Capital), Dhiiraj (Redcliffe Capital), Naresh Goyal (Jet Air) and Sachin Nalawade (Malhar Hospitality & Events) were mentioned as the partners of the consortium by Jason Unsworth in a separate tweet.

However, Naresh Goyal’s daughter Namrata Goyal later clarified on the microblogging site that her father was not a part of the consortium. Even SBI has rejected the claims made by the British entrepreneur, according to a report by the Business Standard.

When the UK-based businessman evinced interest for the first time in Jet Airways, the cash strapped airline had issued a clarification to the exchanges. “An unsolicited email communication was received by the Company” in this regard and the sender was advised to formally engage with SBI, Jet Airways had said on 24 April 2019.

A close inspection of his Twitter account showed that he has been sharing his views on the ongoing Jet Airways issue on a routine basis for some time now.

The Atmosphere UK website described Jason Unsworth as a former check in agent for Servisair and Swissport at London’s Stansted Airport. It also mentioned that he has an experience of working for many different airlines such as TUI, Thomas Cook, Air Berlin and Ryanair. Jason Unsworth completed his cabin crew training with British Airways and University of Greenwich, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Who is Jason Unsworth, the lone crusader out to salvage Jet Airways
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition