Who is Anup Ghosh? New Accenture MD and Indian-origin cybersecurity expert

Global professional services company Accenture has appointed Indian-origin cybersecurity expert Anup Ghosh as the Managing Director of Accenture security. In his new role, Ghosh will bring his technology focused background and executive leadership to lead strategic technology investments that helped the company register rapid growth in the managed security services business. “I am pleased to join Accenture at a time when it is going through an extraordinary period of growth in cybersecurity. I believe the future of cybersecurity operations will move to tech-enabled teams of cybersecurity experts,” Ghosh said.

“Threat actors have become highly skilled at attacking organisations while staying below the radar for prolonged periods of time. Most companies are ill-equipped, understaffed, and overwhelmed with the daily grind of cyber risks and events to know which threats to focus on that can cause business impact,” he said.

Ghosh brings a wealth of cybersecurity experience to Accenture. Most recently, he was founder and former CEO at Invincea, Inc, a Virginia-based machine learning cybersecurity company, until Invincea was acquired by Sophos in March 2017, the company statement said. Prior to founding Invincea, he was a Programme Manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) where he created and managed an extensive portfolio of cybersecurity programs, it said.

“Anup’s expertise in cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and developing high growth businesses will be critical to continue to scale our business in the coming years,” said Kelly Bissell, senior managing director of Accenture security. Ireland-based Accenture provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations.