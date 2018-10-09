Who are Delhi’s richest? HCL’s Shiv Nadar tops with Rs 37,400 crore; check top 10 in Barclays Hurun list

Shiv Nadar came out on top with a whopping Rs 37,400 crore to his name, according to the Barclays Hurun India Rich List.

India’s national capital Delhi has 163 individuals with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more collectively owning wealth of Rs 6,78,400 crore, with HCL’s Shiv Nadar topping the charts, according to a latest report. Notably, veteran industrialist Shiv Nadar came out on top with a whopping Rs 37,400 crore to his name, according to the Barclays Hurun India Rich List. In terms of cities, Mumbai emerged as the hub of the rich and famous – with 233 individuals ,making it from the financial capital; while New Delhi and Bengaluru accounted for 163 and 69 names, respectively. In the Delhi, list, Eicher Motor’s Vikram Lal came in at the second spot with Rs 37,100 crore to his name, while Roshni Nadar was at the 3rd place with a total wealth of Rs 31,400 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal and family was ranked fourth on the list with total wealth estimated at Rs 22,500 crore, while Rajiv Singh of DLF was ranked at the 5th spot with a net worth of Rs 21,000 crore. Other names in the top 10 include, Kiran Nadar at the 6th position with a net worth of Rs 20,900 crore, Anand Burman (7th, Rs 19,500 crore), Rajan Bharti Mittal & family (8th, Rs 13,900 crore), Rakesh Bharti Mittal & family (9th, Rs 13,900 crore) and Rahul Bhatia (10th, Rs 12,800 crore). Interestingly, while the top 10 list had only 2 women; there were as many as 29 women among the 163 ultra-rich Delhiites.

The overall list has as many as 831 super rich Indians, with business tycoon Mukesh Ambani grabbing the top spot. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, with a networth of whopping Rs 3.71 lakh crore (rpt) lakh crore, came out on top as the richest Indian. Overall, 214 new individuals made it to the 2018 list as compared to the previous year.

Interestingly, while India has a huge population of about 121 crore as per government census, just 831 richest Indians hold a quarter of India’s GDP. According to Barclays Hurun Rich List 2018, 831 richest Indians collectively own net worth of $719 billion, which amounts to about 25.2% of India’s GDP estimated at $2.85 trillion in April 2018, according to IMF.