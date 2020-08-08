WhiteHat Jr buy to help Byju’s speed up global expansion plans, boost offerings portfolio

Since the lockdown, Byju’s claims to have seen over 15 million new students start learning from its platform.

Byju’s recent acquisition of ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr will help the company accelerate its international expansion plans. WhiteHat Jr’s expertise in coding will also boost Byju’s portfolio of offerings. Addition of more subjects, languages and geographies are integral to the firm’s growth strategy, co-founder and director Divya Gokulnath said.

A little over a month after Byju’s raised fresh funds that valued it at $10.5 billion, the Bengaluru-based company acquired WhiteHat Jr in a $300 million all-cash deal.

In an interview with FE earlier this year, Gokulnath had said the firm is keen on expanding outside India with its partners and aims to go deeper within the domestic markets as well. Chief strategy officer Anita Kishore had in November told FE that outside India, the US is a large market for Byju’s and plans are afoot to launch a wide range of products in that country. “The US is the first step since English product is what works in India as well as in the US. The core product that we have developed is in English,” Kishore had said.

WhiteHat Jr had recently announced their plans to expand to other global markets such as Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) after an impressive growth in the US for its one-to-one online coding classes. After launching their courses in the US, since February this year, the company is growing at more than 100% month-on-month in the country, Byju’s and WhiteHat Jr said in a joint statement earlier this week.

Since the lockdown, Byju’s claims to have seen over 15 million new students start learning from its platform. Last month, the company launched Byju’s Classes, a comprehensive online tutoring programme, besides adding learning programmes for history, civics and geography. The company said it did over Rs 500 crore in revenue last month.

Byju’s has raised $1.45 billion from investors so far. Billionaire Yuri Milner-led DST Global is reportedly nearing a deal to invest as much as $400 million in the company.