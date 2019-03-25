Which type of employees does your company value the most?

The areas of skills and expertise required for future success are creativity (51%), digital and advanced technology capabilities (50%), and leadership skills (49%). (Representational photo)

By Sumit Sabharwal

Over the last few years there has been a paradigm shift in the projects undertaken by companies in the IT sector. This has altered the roles of employees.

A symbiotic relationship between how you engage with your employees and your goal-driven approach towards customers provides a healthy platform for an organisation to grow. This cultivates a positive impact on three core audiences: their employees, customers and society. A recent survey by Fujitsu emphasised that future success will be driven by knowledge, creativity and innovation. This is supported by digital advancements and an evolved business approach, with people at its heart. This survey was conducted globally to find the relationship between organisations and employees, customers and society. Below are the findings of the Indian scenario, how each of these groups and other factors play a role in achieving success:

– Of the three core audiences (customers, employees, society), Indian organisations feel the most important duty is to improve the lives of employees (81%), followed by customers (70%) and wider society/citizens (31%). While employees were also the number one priority for a majority of organisations globally (60%), it’s clear that Indian business leaders are far more concerned with improving the lives of their employees.

– The areas of skills and expertise required for future success are creativity (51%), digital and advanced technology capabilities (50%), and leadership skills (49%). As per the global survey, India was one of the few countries to name digital and technology as a key skill for success, and ranked creativity at the top; globally, creativity is at third place, with 37% global leaders acknowledging its importance.

– When asked specifically to consider the importance of creativity in the future success of their organisations, 92% of Indian leaders believe it is a key skill. Acknowledging the need to change to drive future success, organisations are adapting their approach to various areas. Overall, 94% of the leaders state that business agility will be vital to the future success of their organisation.

– When asked to select the two ‘types’ of employees, which they believe will be the most important factor to their organisation’s future success, the results were: Innovator (78%) and Collaborator (66%), followed by Doer (37%). This is in line with the global preference, although India’s preference for innovators is far stronger than in other regions. There are also some country-to-country differences. For example, there is a strong preference for a Collaborator in the US (57%) and India (66%), while in Germany the Doer is in the strongest demand (61%).

The author is HR Head, Fujitsu Consulting India