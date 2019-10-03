Where is the world’s cheapest data plan? It’s India. Here’s proof

Mobile data disruption in India took place after Reliance Jio stretched its arms over the Indian market in September 2016.

If you think your mobile data is too expensive or that your telecom operator is overcharging you, then know that you are getting it at the cheapest price in the world. A recent survey of the World Economic Forum has revealed that the average data cost in India is just 26 US cents per gigabyte, which is lower than that in any other country. The result is based on the survey conducted on over 6,000 mobile data plans in 230 countries Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Rwanda are the other nations that follow India in the list of cheapest mobile data in the world.

Mobile data disruption in India took place after Reliance Jio stretched its arms over the Indian market in September 2016, giving a little space for the other telecom companies to breathe. From pricing of ‘Rs 249 for 1 GB per month’ to ‘Free up to 1 GB per day’ mobile data reach in India mushroomed in a very short span of time. To survive in the race, even other telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone started to drop tariffs and lost customers, realising huge losses thereafter.

Meanwhile, it is believed that countries with developed cable networks are among the most expensive places to buy mobile data. In the US, the average cost of a gigabyte of data is more than $12, putting it at number 182 in the rankings and UK fared little better with an average cost of $6.66, ranked at number 136.

The report also discussed the most expensive country in the world to buy mobile data and found it to be Zimbabwe, with an average charge of a whopping $75.20 per gigabyte. In fact, the country’s most expensive provider charges a massive $138.46 per gigabyte, said the WEF report.