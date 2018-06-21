When Warren Buffett, Bill Gates go to candy store, they share sweet memories of their humble beginnings

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have been friends for 25 years.

What happens when two biggest business magnates visit a candy store: they just don’t talk about candies. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have been friends for 25 years, and they decided to reminisce not just the latter’s love for chocolates but their humble beginnings. A video posted by Bill Gates on his blog ‘Gatesnotes’ shows both business icons indulge in conversations in a candy store, Fairmont Antiques & Mercantile in Omaha.

“We’ve been close friends for more than 25 years, and we have just as much fun together now as we did when we first met. In all that time we have never run out of things to talk about and laugh about,” Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation, wrote in his blog. Warren Buffett and Bill Gates got together in Omaha for this year’s Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.

Bill Gates said that an article in a magazine called Popular Electronics was the starting of personal computers in history, which motivated him to start Microsoft. Bill Gates said that he saw the article in December 1974 and that’s when he decided to drop out or else it was going to happen without him.

Talking about his story, Warren Buffett said that it was ‘The Intelligent Investor’ by Benjamin Graham, published in 1949, that changed his life and he even suggested other aspiring entrepreneurs and business persons to read the book. Bill Gates and Warren Buffett also spoke about music records.

Even as Warren Buffett is 26 years older than Bill Gates, both are good friends. Last year, Warren Buffett roughly $3.17 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities, his largest contribution in a more than decade-long plan to give away his fortune. In 2010, both of them, together, asked hundreds of billionaire Americans to give away at least 50% of their wealth to charity.