When more women work, economies grow: Amit Midha of Dell Technologies

Amit Midha, president, Asia Pacific & Japan, Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies

For inclusive growth and societal progress, it is imperative that women in India are provided with adequate opportunities and knowledge, stresses Amit Midha, president, Asia Pacific & Japan, Global Digital Cities, Dell Technologies. “With the right opportunities, there is no limit to what women can achieve. We need to encourage girls to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM); under representation of women in STEM fields has been an ongoing challenge in India,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview.

Excerpts:

How is DWEN (Dell Women Entrepreneurs Network) unlocking the power of women entrepreneurship?

Ten years ago when we started DWEN (starting from Shanghai), we were clear about a few things—one, entrepreneurship is good. Second, as a company we have the DNA to support entrepreneurship. We also wanted to improve women’s participation in corporate lives as well as in business. Therefore, we felt that women entrepreneurship is a good, long term worthy objective that we should take on. And that’s how DWEN was born, starting with just 50 women.

Today there are more than 5,000 women in this network and growing. There are many examples of women entrepreneurs who started with a few thousand dollar revenue to billion dollar plus revenue now. And they still keep coming back. They may not need the network that much, but they want to give to the network, which I think is a fantastic thing, because they believe as we have promoted their story, it has led to their business success.

Is there a specific emphasis towards emerging markets?

Our primary focus is on women entrepreneurs, not necessarily emerging markets. Because, women entrepreneurship is a problem, or let’s say an opportunity, on a global basis. As our 2019 Women Entrepreneur Cities (WE Cities) Index shows, even in Bay Area women entrepreneurship is as much an opportunity as it is in Beijing. In fact, Beijing numbers are better than Bay Area in terms of women entrepreneurship.

How do you see technology as a key growth driver for women?

Technology is a great leveler. It gives you access to the opportunities that never existed before. People from anywhere in the world can access the best education now, they can do any work from anywhere in the world. Some of the startups have an opportunity to create a product and service and deliver it in a way that was not even possible. India is at the forefront.

Specific to women, we at Dell Technologies feel that when more women work, economies grow. And, technology is helping to drive this progress as a gender-neutral enabler, and helps create a level playing field. As our recent research has shown, while all cities in the Index have improved, the crucial factor is the consistency of this improvement across the different factors that impact women entrepreneurs’ success.

The WE Cities Index helps Dell Technologies get closer to our customers and understand the landscape in each city so we are better able to help women entrepreneurs scale their businesses. Building on 10 years of research on women entrepreneurs, we remain focused in our commitment to help power the success of entrepreneurs by developing technology solutions that enable human potential. Through DWEN, Dell Technologies supports and nurtures a community of female entrepreneurs by providing access to technology, networks and capital.