When a pet dog flew business class in Air India’s Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Meanwhile, debt-struck Air India last week said it’s making all possible efforts to pay pending salaries for the month of July to its employees by the coming week.

Even though most leading airlines don’t allow pets on board, Air India not only permitted a dog inside, it also allowed it to fly business class along with its owner, Times of India reported. The incident was reported from Air India flight (AI 501) enroute Delhi from Bengaluru on July 29. Till recently, Jet Airways allowed pets on board but after the death of two puppies on its flight 9W 370 flying from Mumbai in 2009, the policy was changed.

Later in 2011, a consumer court in Delhi, ordered Jet Airways to monetarily compensate the owner of the two puppies, BBC reported. Jet Airways was directed by the court to pay $3,248 (£1,995) to Rajendra Tandon, the owner of the dead puppies, for the “emotional setback” caused by the death.

Meanwhile, debt-struck Air India last week said it’s making all possible efforts to pay pending salaries for the month of July to its employees by the coming week, PTI reported. The airline said in an communication to its employees that the delay in July salaries was due to reasons which are beyond its control. It is the fifth straight month, that Air India has not paid salaries to its staff on time.

The airline generally disburses salaries to its staff by 30th or 31st of each month. The airline delayed the payment of salaries to its staff in the months of March, April, May and June also.

Air India on Monday also said that it has still not received promised equity infusion from the government’s side to cater to its working capital needs. It comes after a body of airline’s pilots alleged that several aircrafts of the debt-struck Air India have been grounded due to lack of adequate funds.

The airline lacks funds for its spares and maintenance works and so the airline has grounded a few of its aircrafts for the last three months, an Air India official had told Financial Express.