WhatsApp viral message: Is Jet Airways giving 2 free tickets? Here is truth

A tweet related to Jet Airways has gone viral. According to the message that is being circulated on the social media, the airline is offering ‘two free tickets’ to celebrate the airline’s 25th anniversary. ‘Jetairways Airline is giving 2 Free Tickets to everyone, To celebrate their 25th Anniversary, Click here to Get yours: jetaırways.com/tickets,’ the message reads. Now, Jet Airways has issued a statement regarding the message and asked the customers to be cautious.

The airline clarified on Twitter, “#FakeAlert There’s a fake link being circulated regarding ticket giveaways for our 25th Anniversary. This is not an official contest/giveaway and we advise caution. Genuine contests & giveaways are hosted only on our verified social media accounts, indicated with a blue tick.”

Noteworthy, many fake offers keep doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier in February, a similar type of message had hit the social media. It was a survey in the name of Thai Airways, and upon completing it, free tickets were promised to the consumers as a part of the anniversary promotion.

Even last year, a Facebook post surface which promised two free Delta airline tickets. It was a survey where the airlines. Delta immediately clarified that it was fraudulent activity, and asked those who provided information to spammers, to change their SkyMiles account password immediately and monitor their account for any misuse.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways Ltd.’s posted an unexpected loss in the quarter ended March on account of higher fuel expenses and currency fluctuations. The airline’s net loss stood at Rs 1,036 crore as compared with a profit of Rs 602.4 crore in the same quarter last year, it said in a stock exchange filing. That compares with the a Rs 20.57 crore profit estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The bottom line was hit by a 30.5 percent increase in fuel expenses to Rs 2,063 crore as international oil prices rallied.