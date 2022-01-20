WhatsApp spotted testing feature to pause, resume voice recordings on desktop; details

The Meta-owned messaging service recently rolled out the feature that allows users to review voice notes before sending them to their contacts.

WhatsApp is currently working on a feature that will allow users to pause and resume audio recordings on the desktop version on the popular instant messaging app. The Meta-owned messaging service recently rolled out the feature that allows users to review voice notes before sending them to their contacts. The latest beta version of WhatsApp is now testing the ability to pause and resume voice recordings. The feature is currently available on WhatsApp for iOS and is said to be out soon for Android users.

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the new update and shared it in its blog post. In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, it wrote that there is a new pause button that allows users to pause the voice note and listen to it before sending it to anyone in your contacts. Users can also delete the voice note or resume recording it. In this, the pause button has replaced the former stop button in which a user had to listen to the entire voice recording from the beginning before hitting the send button.

WhatsApp Desktop beta lets you pause and resume voice recordings!



The ability to pause and resume voice notes during recording is now available for the desktop client.https://t.co/zPUNRLf2P8 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 19, 2022

WhatsApp has already enabled these users for iOS for them to pause voice notes after recording them in beta version 2.21.230.16 in October 202. WhatsApp is yet to introduce this feature on the WhatsApp beta for Android users.

