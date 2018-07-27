WhatsApp Payments launch waiting for Indian government’s nod, says Mark Zuckerberg

India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with more than 200 million users of its total 1.3 billion user base.

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is waiting for green signal from the Indian government to launch its payment services in the country, according to its chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg. India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with more than 200 million users of its total 1.3 billion user base.

During an investors and analyst call after Facebook’s second quarter financial results were announced, Zuckerberg said that the company will find wide acceptance among its users as soon as it gets nod from the Indian government to roll out the service on a large scale.

“We have been testing payments on WhatsApp in India, and its gives people a really simply way to send money to each other and contribute to greater financial inclusion. The feedback and usage have been strong… All signs point to a lot of people wanting to use this when the government gives us the green light,” said Zuckerberg.

“And in the meantime, we’ve broadened our focus to building this for other countries so we can give more people this ability faster,” he added.

The move comes just after the Indian government served multiple notices to WhatsApp, directing it to prioritise controlling the rampant abuse of its platform for circulation of fake messages before launching payments service.

Also, one of the major concerns the government expressed over the proposed payment service plan of the company included how and where will the data of users be stored in the backdrop of RBI’s instructions, mandating that data be stored in India, according to a report by PTI.

On Thursday, Facebook’s shares fell as much as 20% as sales and user growth of the company disappointed investors, translating into a decline of about $124 billion ($168 billion) in market capitalisation. This is the largest ever loss of value in one day for a US traded company.