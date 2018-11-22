Whatsapp India boss Abhijit Bose must tackle these 3 key challenges on war footing

“WhatsApp is deeply committed to India and we are excited to keep building products that help people connect and support India’s fast-growing digital economy,” WhatsApp’s COO Matt Idema said.

Messaging giant Whatsapp has appointed Abhijit Bose as its new top boss amid rising concerns over fake news in the country. The Facebook-owned firm has been under pressure by the Indian government to put in place a mechanism to address the pervasive issue of fake news and fulfil one of the requirements to set up the payments service in India. “WhatsApp is delighted to announce the appointment of Abhijit Bose as head of WhatsApp India. Bose will build WhatsApp’s first full country team outside of California and will be based in Gurgaon,” the Whatsapp said in a statement. Among other things, Abhijit Bose will have to tackle the rising menace of fake news, shore up the payments platform and also provide a fillip to WhatsApp Business API for large businesses that engage with customers at scale. We take a closer look.

Tackling fake news

The company had come under fire for rampant fake news and provocative content on its platform. “The company (WhatsApp) needs to find solutions to deal with sinister developments like mob-lynching and revenge porn and has to follow Indian law,” IT and Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in August this year. Following the government’s diktat, the instant messenger firm had appointed Komal Lahiri to deal with concerns and complaints raised by users regarding issues including fake and provocative content.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty slip from day’s highs; IT shares gain; Tata Steel, Coal India down 1%

Shoring up Whatsapp Pay

While the firm has launched a beta version of its payments feature, inbuilt in its mobile app, Whatsapp will look to shore up its Payments system in India. In April, RBI had mandated all payment companies to store data locally by Oct 15 this year. Later in October, ministry of electronics and IT had conveyed to the company that top leadership related with India operations should be based in India. on Oct 10, the social media giant said it had built a system to store data locally and is now complying with the norms.

Whatsapp Business App

Abhijit Bose, along with his team will focus on helping businesses, both large and small connect with their customers. Earlier, WhatsApp Business app was released for small business and WhatsApp Business API for large businesses that engage with customers at scale. Today, there are over one million users of these business products in India, according to the firm. “WhatsApp is deeply committed to India and we are excited to keep building products that help people connect and support India’s fast-growing digital economy. As a successful entrepreneur himself, Abhijit knows what it takes to build meaningful partnerships that can serve businesses across India,” WhatsApp’s COO Matt Idema said.