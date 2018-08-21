WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels likely to meet Ravi Shankar Prasad today

Talks between the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) and WhatsApp have been going on for a while with the government wanting it to trace the source of fake content

WhatsApp’s chief executive officer (CEO) Chris Daniels is expected to meet minister of electronics and information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday. The government has demanded that the popular messaging app needs do more to check the spread of rumours and fake news which often lead to violent incidents in the country. Sources said discussions are likely to centre on measures taken check the spread of fake messages by WhatsApp so far and what more could be done.

Issues concerning the launch of WhatsApp’s digital payment service are also expected to be deliberated upon. Prasad’s meeting with Daniels comes a month after the company’s chief operating officer Matthew Idema met IT secretary Ajay Sawhney where it was conveyed that the government is not satisfied with the company’s efforts to check fake messages. Talks between the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) and WhatsApp have been going on for a while with the government wanting it to trace the source of fake content, which the company has expressed its inability to do.

India, which is one of the largest markets globally for WhatsApp accounting for around 14% (more than 200 million users) of its 1.5 billion users, is an important country for the company with its untapped opportunity for online services, including shopping, digital payments, e-health and e-education.