What to do if baggage lost, flight delayed, cancelled? Suresh Prabhu explains passengers’ rights via email

Suresh Prabhu also sought a feedback from the passengers on the social media and web platforms listed in the email.

Days after release of passenger charter which specifies rights of air travellers, government is informing flyers about the initiatives taken to safeguard their rights through the email route. The communication from Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu gave an account of how the air passengers can avail their rights in case of baggage loss, flight delay or cancellation, among others.

“You have the right to cancel or amend your ticket without incurring any extra cost within 24 hours of booking the ticket. This facility is available up to 7 days prior to the flight departure,” the email in the name of Union Minister read.

Also read: Walmart says it was prepared to face regulatory changes when acquired Flipkart

While the liability is limited to 1,131 SDR per passenger for loss, delay of baggage on international routes, the carrier liability stands at Rs 20,000 per passengers on domestic routes, it said.

The liability has been fixed at 19 SDR per kg in case of international cargo and the same has been capped at Rs 350 per kg in case of domestic carriage, it added.

Suresh Prabhu also sought feedback from the passengers on the social media and web platforms listed in the email.

Also read: Bharti Airtel rights issue: Promoters, GIC to invest this much in Sunil Mittal firm; key things to know

Meanwhile, the charter released last month stated that the airline would offer an option of ‘alternate flight’ to the passenger within that time, or refund ticket’s full price in case of domestic flight likely to be delayed by over 6 hours.

The airline must clearly ‘indicate’ the amount of refund money, at the time of booking, that will be offered to passenger in case of cancellation, the charter added.

If any passenger is denied boarding due to overbooking of a flight, the passenger would not be liable to hold airline for compensation if he or she is given an alternate flight within one hour of original flight’s departure, it said.