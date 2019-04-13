What makes the new Porsche 911 different — power, design and interior

Both 911 models beat four-second mark for 0-100kph acceleration: the 911 Carrera S does it in 3.7 seconds, Carrera S Cabriolet in 3.9 seconds

Faster, more powerful and more efficient, the eighth generation of Porsche 911 was launched in India on Thursday. The rear-engine model range—Carrera S and Carrera S Cabriolet—has been redesigned and now showcases a more muscular look.

More power (450bhp)

The turbocharged flat-six engine of the 911 Carrera S and the Carrera S Cabriolet now produces 450bhp. This corresponds to an increase of 30bhp compared with the previous generation. Both 911 models are faster, too, and beat the four-second mark for acceleration from 0-100kph: the 911 Carrera S does it in 3.7 seconds, while the Carrera S Cabriolet in 3.9 seconds. This makes both cars 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors to 100kph. Both get the eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission. Top speeds are claimed at 308kph for the 911 Carrera S and 306kph for the soft-top version. The claimed fuel consumption is 11.2kpl.

Porsche Design DNA

The new 911’s silhouette retains the exterior design that draws on its earlier generations, making it familiar and yet new. Prominent changes include wider wheel arches, and at the front the body is 45mm wider. Electrical pop-out handles in the doors emphasise the tapered and smooth side contour. Apart from the front and rear sections, the entire outer shell is now made from aluminium.

Redesigned interior

Alongside the central rev counter—typical for Porsche—two thin, frameless displays supply information to the driver. The centre screen of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is now 10.9-inch size, and located underneath is a compact switch unit with five buttons for direct access to important vehicle functions. The seats have also been modified. The new design reduces the vehicle weight by around 3kg. The car is priced Rs 1.82 crore (911 Carrera S) and Rs 1.99 crore (911 Carrera S Cabriolet).