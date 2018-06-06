What forced Patanjali to shift Rs 2,000 crore food park out of Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh

The Greater Noida park was the largest project set up by Patanjali after the one in Haridwar, which is spread over 150 acres.

After Uttar Pradesh government denying the requisite permission, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved has said it is shifting its planned food park out of the state. Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, tweeted on Tuesday that the mega food park has to be shifted out of the state in wake of Yogi Adityanath-led state government’s disappointing attitude. He also tweeted that the homegrown FMCG major’s aim of improving lives of farmers in the region would remain unfulfilled now after the decision by the government.

According to news agency ANI, around 455 acres of land was allocated for the Patanjali Food and Herbal Park in Greater Noida. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation of this park in 2016. Patanjali Food and Herbal Park project in Greater Noida was worth around Rs 2,000 crore, ANI reported. The park was the largest project set up by Patanjali after the one in Haridwar, which is spread over 150 acres.

ANI also cited an unidentified official saying that the plant was planned to produce goods worth Rs 25,000 crore annually at its full capacity. Around 10,000 direct jobs was planned to be provided benefiting 50,000 families, the report said.

Patanjali forays into telecom sector

Last month, Patanjali announced its foray in the telecom sector with the launch of Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards, in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The phone SIM card offered by the FMCG major could be used to make unlimited calls across India and avail 2 GB data pack and send 100 SMSs with a recharge of just Rs 144, ANI reported.

However, for now, the benefits of the SIM cards could only be availed by Patanjali employees and office bearers, ANI reported. After the full-fledged launch of the card, customers can avail discount of 10 percent on Patanjali products, the report said.