WeWork opens 10th co-working centre in India; to add 11 more by December

US-based co-working operator WeWork has expanded its operation in India by opening its 10th centre in the country, taking the total capacity to 15,000 seats. The company launched its fifth centre at IT park project ‘Embassy Tech Village’ in Bengaluru. In Mumbai, the company has 4 centres and one in Gurugram. “The five-storey building occupied by WeWork caters to a workforce of around 2,500 professionals, and houses major startups and enterprises,” a company statement said.

At present, Embassy Tech Village is WeWork’s largest space in India. “With Bengaluru as a cosmopolitan city and home to a growing population of entrepreneurs, startups, and established multinationals, we are seeing rising demands from corporates and we believe that WeWork can support every one of them with the addition of our fifth location,” said Karan Virwani, CWeO, WeWork India.

By driving innovation and collaboration, WeWork India will continue its growth trajectory in changing the face of collaborative spaces in the country. The company plans to add 11 more centres in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru by end of this year, as it seeks to tap huge opportunity in co-working/shared office space segment. Its offering starts from Rs 7,000 per seat and goes up to Rs 40,000 a seat depending on the locations and facilities.

WeWork is a platform for creators, providing over 2,68,000 members around the world with space, community, and services through both physical and virtual offerings. It has more than 287 physical locations in 77 cities and 23 countries around the world. Founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York, the company now employs more than 3,000 globally. Over 43,000 companies and more than 2,68,000 members are now based at WeWork, with member companies ranging from startups to household names, including Dell, KPMG, GE, Microsoft, Discovery, and Samsung.