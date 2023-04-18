WeWork India takes on lease 92,000-sq ft office space in Pune from Panchshil Realty

Co-working major WeWork India has taken on lease 92,000 square feet office space in Pune from Panchshil Realty to expand its business. In a statement, WeWork India said it has signed a lease agreement for a new building ‘Eleven West’ in Pune.

Located in Baner, the workspace spans over 92,000 square feet and marks WeWork India’s third transaction with real estate developer Panchshil Realty. Arnav S Gusain, Head of Real Estate & Product, WeWork India, said, “This collaboration builds on our long-standing relationship with Panchshil Realty, which has consistently delivered quality workspaces to WeWork India.” Pune has emerged as one of the prominent cities for businesses seeking top-quality real estate, he said, adding that the company would expand its footprint in the city by providing world-class workspace experiences to the modern workforce.

Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty, said, “WeWork India has been a credible partner of Panchshil Realty since 2019. WeWork India marked its first space take-up in the city at Futura, Pune, and the addition of its office space at Eleven West further strengthens our ties and reflects confidence in our workspaces.”

WeWork India is one of the leading office space providers aimed at creating flexible workspace solutions for companies of all sizes. Since entering the Indian market in 2017, WeWork India has expanded its portfolio to more than 6.5 million square feet of assets signed across 44 locations in the national capital region (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.