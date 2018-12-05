We’re looking at external commercial borrowing, bond market for funds, says CEO of PTC India Financial Services

We are also looking to increase funding in the transmission and distribution sectors.

PTC India Financial Services (PFS), a major lender in the power sector, has recently seen two major stressed assets in its portfolio getting resolved. The systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC is classified as an “infrastructure finance company ” by the RBI. In an interview with FE’s Anupam Chatterjee, Pawan Singh, the company’s former CFO who was recently appointed as CEO, shares the company’s borrowing plans and his outlook on the power sector. Excerpts:

What is the current status of stressed assets in your portfolio?

Our overall stressed portfolio in the power sector stood at around Rs 1,700 crore. Out of that, about Rs 850 crore has been resolved after buyers were found for the 1,980 MW Prayagraj and the 1,200 MW SKS power plants. We are also expecting to find a resolution for RKM Powergen’s plant very soon. It may be retained by the existing promoters. The remaining assets had already been categorised as non-performing assets on which over 50% provision has already been made in books. About `450 crore of them are in the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT), under various stages of resolution. The remaining stressed assets are outside the purview of the timelines mandated RBI’s February 12 circular.

What avenues are you exploring for raising funds?

We are looking to raise funds through external commercial borrowings (ECB). PFS had earlier received ECB lines of $96 million from Germany’s DEG, The Development Bank of Austria (OeEB) and the International Finance Corporation, and are now planning to raise another $50 million in FY19. Going forward, we also want to explore the bond market. We are in advance stages of negotiations with the State Bank of India (SBI) to raise Rs 400 crore from the bond market, availing the benefit from the RBI’s freshly-issued circular for partial credit enhancement scheme. We are also expecting a credit line of $50 million from the SBI under World Bank financial assistance scheme to roof top solar project and under KFW financial assistance scheme for renewable energy. Rs 1,000-crore long-term lines from SBI is also on the anvil.

Which areas are you looking to invest in?

We are also looking to increase funding in the transmission and distribution sectors. With the government aiming to improve the quality of power supply and integrate renewable energy in the grid, these areas warrant a lot of investment.

As a lender, what are your views on the renewable energy sector?

We are positive about renewable energy. Compared to thermal power plants, these have considerably lower construction periods. Additionally, their must-run status and stricter oversight for complying with renewable purchase obligations are also lowering the risks associated with these projects. The lower tariffs are also reducing the associated counter-party risks as distribution companies are less likely to default on payments. Also, many PPA’s are now being signed through central agencies like SECI, PTC, NVVN, lowering risks.

But the sector is complaining about the dearth of funding…

Many lenders have reached their mandated saturation limits for funding renewable projects at a time when the scale of such projects are on the rise. I don’t think any lender is scared by the falling tariffs. They are smart enough to know that looking at tariffs only is not the right view. The internal rate of return matters more significantly. However, it is true that far greater due diligence is necessary for renewable projects now. That goes for any kind of investment for that matter.