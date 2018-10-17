Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka is new Assocham president

In a statement issued by the chamber, Goenka shared that Assocham has formulated a new vision called ‘4-SIGHT’ based on the four pillars of entrepreneurship, digitisation, women empowerment and sustainability.

Welspun Group Chairman Balkrishan Goenka Wednesday assumed charge as the President of industry chamber Assocham. Goenka succeeds Monnet Ispat & Energy Chairman and MD Sandeep Jajodia in the role. In a statement issued by the chamber, Goenka shared that Assocham has formulated a new vision called ‘4-SIGHT’ based on the four pillars of entrepreneurship, digitisation, women empowerment and sustainability. “Within each of these areas we will have a focussed approach so that we can play an important role with industry and government,” he said.

Inspired by his father’s flair for business, Goenka began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19. Besides, Hiranandani Group Co-Founder and MD Niranjan Hiranandani is the new Senior Vice President of Assocham.