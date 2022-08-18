Well-capitalised to induct 72 aircraft in 5 years: Akasa CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa Air, which began commercial operations from August 7 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, on Wednesday said it would keep adding one new aircraft every two weeks. The carrier received its third aircraft on August 16 and the same will be used for flights on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route shortly.

Akasa co-founder and CEO Vinay Dube said in a statement that the airline is well-capitalised to induct 72 aircraft over the next five years. “Our financial platform is strong enough to allow Akasa to place an aircraft order in the next 18 months that will be significantly larger than our first,” Dube said.

Also Read| Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s last public appearance: Bill Bull gave Indian skies Akasa Air in his 60s

Thanking key investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away on Sunday, for his support in recruiting some of the best aviation talent in the country, Dube said: “He wanted us to have a top-notch leadership team that made all day-to-day decisions at the airline without having to fall back on him or any other investor.”

“We at Akasa Air continue to mourn the passing of Jhunjhunwala. For those of us at Akasa that got to know him and whose lives he has touched, this is a deep personal loss…anyone that saw him on our inaugural flight on August 7th knows how proud he was of each Akasa employee and partner. On our part, we couldn’t be prouder and more fortunate to have known him,” he added.

Akasa, which placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets in November last year, will compete with low-cost carriers like IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoFirst.