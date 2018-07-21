Weekend flight offers! Grab up to 30% off on air tickets using Jet AIrways, AirAsia offers

AirAsia India will start direct flights between Bangalore and Amritsar from 26 July.

Flight offers: In a bid to woo passengers in this lean monsoon season, Indian private airline carriers have come out with a special sale. Jet Airways has come out with a latest sale, offering up to 30% discount on domestic as well as international flights. The offer, applicable on base fares, ends on 23 July, 2018. “Up to 30% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy from India to destinations across its international network on flights operated by Jet Airways and to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines,” Jet Airways said on its website.

The travel period for the offer must be between after 17 July but travel to Manchester must commence on or after 5 November, 2018. Notably, the airline is also offering up to 25% discount on base fare in Economy class on select domestic flights.

In a separate offer budget carrier AirAsia India has also announced discounts on a new route. Notably, AirAsia India will start direct flights between Bangalore and Amritsar from 26 July, according to the airline’s website. On the new route, AirAsia India has announced up to 30% discount, on bookings till made till 22 July. Customers can take advantage of these offers by booking flights this weekend.

In a separate offer, AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur from cities such as Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam at fares as low as Rs 3,999. This offer is open for bookings till 22 July and is applicable on travel till 31 January 2019.

Despite a recent flurry of discount offers on air tickets in recent times, the June domestic airline passenger traffic declined 4.5% compared to last month, DGCA data showed. IndiGo continued to maintain its position as market leader with 41.3 percent market share. “The passenger load factor in the month of June 2018 has shown declining trend compared to previous month primarily due to the end of tourist season,” the report said.