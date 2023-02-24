Wealth of Asian affluent, mass affluent to touch $4.7 trillion by 2026: McKinsey

The affluent and mass-affluent segments in Asia, particularly in developing economies, are at a tipping point, creating a new market opportunity for banks and wealth managers.

The wealth pool of this group, defined as households with investable assets of $100,000 to $1 million, is projected to hit $4.7 trillion by 2026, up from $2.7 trillion in 2021, as incomes rise, according to a McKinsey analysis.

For banks and wealth managers, the potential incremental revenue from serving these clients will be $20 billion to $25 billion, contributing more than half of the industry’s revenue growth in Asia over the next three years.

Over a third of affluent customers in India have said they prefer a self-service digital platform for wealth management, with need-based human advice, McKinsey’s latest report, Digital and AI-enabled Wealth Management for Mass Affluent Customers in Asia, said. In addition, more than half of those who said they prefer a self-service digital platform already have relationship with at least one advisor, according to the survey of 2,400 respondents.

