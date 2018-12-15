Weakening export outlook a dampener

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 1:08 AM

Diversification’s a positive; FY19/20e EPS cut 4/10%; downgraded to ‘Reduce’ with TP revised to Rs 460

exports, bharat forgeBHFC has successfully scaled up several new businesses—defence ( mn), aerospace & PV exports (Rs 4 bn)—over the past two-three years.

Post our downgrade of Bharat Forge (BHFC) in October, 2018, the exports outlook has deteriorated further as worsening macro data raises risks to our FY20 growth estimates. The recent dip in Class 8 order intake (down 14% y-o-y and 36% m-o-m in November) and worsening US PMI data were negative surprises. Hence, we revise down FY19/FY20e EPS 4/10% building in a sharper drop in exports (CVs and industrial) given rising risks to exports even as the company sustains its impressive business diversification drive. Moreover, we perceive higher risk of consensus downgrades as exports outlook gets bleaker.

Hence, we cut our target price to Rs 460 (Rs 630 earlier) in line with the revised earnings and upper-end of down cycle PE of 18x (22x earlier). Downgrade to Reduce.

Weakening exports outlook puts consensus earnings at risk

BHFC’s earnings are highly sensitive to exports. After six months of strong order intake (45k), Class 8 data for November, 2018 tapered to 28k (down 14% y-o-y and 36% m-o-m in November). Additionally, worsening US PMI data , in our view, poses downside risk to FY20 consensus estimates.

Diversification benefits long term, but gradual

BHFC has successfully scaled up several new businesses—defence ($50 mn), aerospace & PV exports (Rs 4 bn)—over the past two-three years. However, their contribution is expected to rise gradually and we believe BHFC’s sensitivity to CV and industrial exports continues to remain high (60% of standalone revenue). Additionally, weakness in domestic CV cycle poses downside risk to our estimates.

Outlook & valuations: Cyclical challenges; downgrade to ‘REDUCE’

Also read: RBI board steers clear of taking a decision on diluting governor’s power, for now

We reaffirm our confidence in management’s prescience in targeting new revenue streams. However, we perceive near to medium term risk of de-rating as United States’ growth continues to taper with the cycle turning milder over ensuing quarters. Hence, we downgrade to Reduce from ‘HOLD’. We retain ‘Sector Performer’ rating. Sustenance of global growth and pre-buying ahead of new emission norms in the domestic market pose upside risks to our estimates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Weakening export outlook a dampener
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition