Weak macros may hit earnings in FY19, two-year growth data mediocre and raise concerns about economic recovery

The economy is expected to have clocked in a reasonably good 7.5-7.6% growth rate in the three months to June — estimates vary between 7.4% and 7.8%. Much of this is thanks to a weak base since GDP in Q1FY18 grew at an anaemic 5.6% and some of it due to a pick-up in construction activity.

However, the sluggish investments, rising interest rates, a shortage of bank capital, a weak rupee and stagnant exports are likely to see the growth in corporate profits tapering off in the coming quarters.

Also, a smaller-than-expected foodgrains output would push up food prices which together with costlier imports could drive up inflation. Already, interest rates are steadily rising and most banks have upped their loan rates as the rate of growth of deposits has slowed. While the government is expected to step up expenditure on infra projects ahead of the elections, private sector investments are likely to stay subdued given sub-optimal capacity utilisation.

As Sonal Varma, chief economist at Nomura, wrote recently, “still-low capacity utilisation” is one reason investments may time to fructify, as the initial burst of demand will likely be met by sweating the existing assets, rather than building new capacity. The other big factor likely to stymie investments is the poor levels of capital with banks. Moody’s Investor Services wrote recently the large-scale recapitalisation plan, which was meant to improve capital buffers and loan-loss reserves and also support sufficiently strong loan growth, will now be just enough to shore up capital ratios above regulatory requirements because the banks’ capital shortfalls have grown larger than the government’s initial projection.

Exports have been subdued for several months now and could deteriorate as global trade gets impacted following the tariff wars between the US and China. Samiran Chakraborty, economist at Citibank, wrote “worsening in net exports balance could likely subtract from the 1Q GDP growth”.

While a depreciating rupee should have helped exporters, they are hampered by weak infrastructure and high wages that push up their costs and make them uncompetitive. With exports unlikely to see any big jump and capital flows likely to remain subdued, economists see the current account deficit (CAD) widening to around 2.8% of GDP, even as crude oil prices remain elevated and imported commodities become costlier. The weaker rupee will help IT and pharma firms but users of oil derivatives and costly imports will be hit. If the currency continues to depreciate, the central bank may raise policy rates further which would mean costlier money.

The headline numbers for the June quarter appeared strong but revenues and operating profits were boosted by a low base, elevated prices of commodities and a weak rupee that helped IT and pharma companies.

However, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) noted the two-year growth numbers — compounded — are quite mediocre. They said it raised concerns about the strength and sustainability of the ongoing economic recovery, which is led by consumption demand. The growth in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) has been tapering off and came in at sub-7% over the for the five straight quarters to Q3FY18; the Q4 FY18 growth of 6.7% y-o-y came off an anaemic 3.4% y-o-y rise in Q4.

Current consensus estimates peg the earnings growth for the Nifty 50 at 30% in 2018-19 which appear to be optimistic. KIE estimates net profits for the Nifty 50 will grow at about 20% in FY19. That’s a slower pace than the 23% increase estimated before the 1QFY19 results season. Consensus also expects FY20 Nifty earnings per share (EPS) to grow by 24%, on top of a 31% growth in FY19. “The market is already pricing this in and the Nifty trades at17.4 times FY20,“ Neelkanth Mishra, managing director, Credit Suisse wrote.

Although profits in 2018-19 unlikely to grow at the estimated consensus levels of 28-30%, and only at around 20-22%, the Street appears unconcerned about the market’s heady valuations. The Nifty is trading at an expensive 21.5-21.6 times estimated 2018-19 earnings. While the cuts in forecasts, post Q1FY19 results, may have been small at 2-3%, there could be more downgrades as macro-economic conditions turn more unfavourable.

The optimism stems more from the weak base: the share of corporate profits to GDP is running at near 15-year lows and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have trimmed their India weight to 2011 lows. Indeed, downgrades continued to outpace upgrades post the Q1FY19 earnings especially for smaller stocks. ICICI Securities wrote that on average, earnings for large-caps were downgraded by 3.4% while those for mid-caps were lowered by 1.8% respectively. Earnings estimates could be revised upwards if the rupee depreciates further — since that would help IT and pharmaceutical companies.