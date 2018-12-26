We want to position ourselves as a premium brand, says Satish Sharma of Apollo Tyres

Satish Sharma, President (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres is focusing on metros for car tyres and rural markets for commercial vehicles to achieve its leadership goal in the domestic market by 2020-21. Satish Sharma, president (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) expects a smoother ride for the second-largest tyremaker from Q4FY19 due to falling rubber and crude oil prices. Sharma tells FE’s Arun Nayal that pre-BS VI vehicles buying will boost tyre sales. Excerpts:

How was Apollo Tyre’s performance in the current quarter?

The ongoing quarter will reflect the slowdown in the domestic automobile market. Input costs like crude oil remained high in the first part of the quarter. These are expected to have a bearing like the previous quarter. But that trend is changing with crude prices and rubber prices falling, which will reflect from the next quarter onwards.

What’s your demand outlook?

The intrinsic demand for automobiles remains good. We expect increase in demand from both the original equipment with new car launches pre-BSVI buying and the replacement market is also showing momentum with improving road infrastructure.

What are the focus areas for domestic market?

We are focused on growth in the rural market especially for commercial vehicles and metros for car tryes where we are not so strong. We want to position ourselves as a premium brand, which is being reflected in our communication strategy.

What are you expansion plans?

Our Hungary plant will reach its planned capacity for phase-1 next year. Another greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh will come up by January 2020. In terms of markets, we are focused on increasing our presence in Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa, among others.