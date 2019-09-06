We operate in mid-market and smart hotels space: JB Singh, president and CEO, InterGlobe hotels

“The one thing I love about my job is the ability to offer high quality accommodation at outstanding value to the society at large, ” JB Singh, President and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels tells Sapna Nair

By Sapna Nair

The Job

We operate in the mid-market and smart hotels space. The one thing I love about my job is the ability to offer high quality accommodation at outstanding value to the society at large. I also love the fact that my job helps me fulfil my creative aspirations, as constant innovation of our products is deeply embedded in our DNA.

My inspiration and excitement comes from the hard work put in by our teams. At a personal level, my job gives me a platform to serve the industry and help build a strong culture, both from inside and outside the organisation.

The Weekdays

My typical weekday starts at around 6 am. If I am in town, I dedicate at least one hour to yoga. It helps me align my thoughts to start the day with a positive mindset. Days are usually very busy, but the one thing that I look forward to is spending time with my colleagues at the cafeteria during lunch hour. There is always a deluge of ideas along with even more passionate conversations around sports, movies, etc, which is always great fun. If I am not entertaining mid-week, I like to wind up my day after an hour at the gym thrice a week.

The Weekend

On weekends, I try to do at least one cycling ride, followed by two hours at the gym. I keep at least three to four hours aside on the weekends for pro bono mentoring sessions. In addition, I spend time with my family.

The Toys

I cannot live without my iPad. Other than that, I am extremely passionate about my music system at home.

The Logos

India is at the onset of a brand revolution where, in the coming decade, I hope homegrown brands will make it to the top. Some of my favourite Indian brands are Forest Essentials, Andamen, Good Earth and Nicobar. When it comes to international brands, apart from Calvin Klein for clothing and watches, Carl F. Bucherer and International Watch Company are my go-to brands.