We have created a ‘Hyundai look’ and not a ‘family look’, says Simon Loasby, head of company’s Styling Group, Korea

Since his arrival at Hyundai Motor in mid-2017, Simon Loasby has played a role in defining Hyundai’s design identity, first in China, and then in his current role of overseeing design strategy and direction for Hyundai models worldwide. His team also played a role in styling the new Grand i10 NOIS that was launched in India earlier this week. He talks to FE’s Vikram Chaudhary how Hyundai is working on styling.

Excerpts:

Did you team take the existing Grand i10 as the base design before you started styling the Grand i10 NOIS?

Yes, we took that as the base design and then build up on it, to make the car look more proportionate, more premium. Design and styling are key purchase factors, and we had to keep this in mind while styling the Grand i10 NOIS.

Is it difficult to style a sub-4 metre car?

A sedan is a very difficult vehicle to ‘style’ on a sub-4 metre platform; a hatchback, and even an SUV, is easier to style, comparatively. It’s a continual challenge for us. The best-designed sedans start at about 4.4 metres. The silhouette of a sedan needs some length to make it look proportionate.

What exactly is Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language?

‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.

When a company has a single design language, is it difficult to create unique products?

What we have done with ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is we have created a ‘Hyundai look’, and not a ‘family look’. The family look means that when you walk into a showroom, all company cars look similar. The Hyundai look, on the other hand, is different—it’s like chess pieces of a team, you can tell the difference between a pawn, rook, knight, bishop, queen or king, but you also know that they are part of a team.