We appeal to media to carefully examine speculative info: RIL

In response to reports that Reliance Industries will be offering a stake to Amazon for $20 billion in Reliance Retail, a spokesperson of Reliance Industries said, “We would like to reiterate that as a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours and we cannot confirm or deny any transaction which may or may not be in the works. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis”.

The company further said it will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with obligations under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and it’s agreements with the stock exchanges.

“Vide this communication, we appeal to the media to carefully examine any such speculative information and safeguard themselves and their readers, many of whom are individual retail investors, from publishing/recycling unfounded and/or incorrect news,” the spokesperson said.