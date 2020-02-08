WayCool Foods raises $32 million in Series C led by Lightbox

WayCool is developing a range of products and currently has brands such as Freshey’s, Kitchenji, Madhuram and Shuddha.

Chennai-headquartered WayCool Foods has raised $32 million in a combination of equity and debt in its Series C round, led by Lightbox, along with participation of FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, as well as its current investor LGT Lightstone Aspada. The company has also partnered InnoVen Capital to raise venture debt as part of this round.

WayCool Foods procures, processes and distributes a wide range of food products, including fresh produce, staples and dairy items. It transports over 250 tonne of food every day to 8,000 enterprise clients across the South. Karthik Jayaraman, co-founder and CEO, WayCool said,“We are committed to building a lean, efficient and profitable enterprise that makes social impact an integral part of its operations. Lightbox’s intense experience in technology and brand-building will greatly help us as we strengthen our digital backbone, and as we move into value-added products. FMO’s guidance will be of essence in building a culture of impact orientation across the organisation and staying true to the course.”

WayCool is developing a range of products and currently has brands such as Freshey’s, Kitchenji, Madhuram and Shuddha. Prashant Mehta, partner at Lightbox, said: “We have spent time with the remarkable team led by Karthik and Sanjay at WayCool and the community of farmers on their platform. We look forward to working with them and positively impacting the livelihood of farmers and build a long-term sustainable business.”

WayCool will also use its funds to deepen and widen ‘Outgrow’, its agricultural extension programme. The company had recently announced the setting up of its first agricultural research station, where it will collaborate with multiple start-ups to bring the most relevant production technologies to its expanding farmer base.

Linda Broekhuizen, chief investment officer at FMO, said, “This is FMO’s first agri-tech deal under the new ‘Ventures Program’, which focuses on fintech, off-grid energy, and agri-tech. We look forward to supporting the company to become the largest and most impactful food logistics and distribution company of India.”

WayCool had previously raised two rounds of funding from Aspada, LGT Impact Ventures, Caspian Impact Investments, and Northern Arc Capital.