Watch video: Anand Mahindra’s project to build shoe doctor’s hospital now complete; check out new shoe kiosk

India’s leading business magnate Anand Mahindra’s project to build a hospital for Narsi Ram, the ingenious cobbler is now complete. Interestingly, Anand Mahindra was impressed by the ingenuity of a cobbler Narsi Ram, who intelligently marketed his venture as ‘Zakhmi Juton ka hospital’ (hospital for injured shoes). The catchy picture and title cought Mahindra’s attention, and he decided to invest in the ‘startup’. Attaching a picture of the cobbler, Anand Mahindra had tweeted earlier, “Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his startup.”

Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner 'Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?' Our team had contacted him & conveyed my interest to invest in him.He said he wanted a good kiosk. This is what our Design studio in Mumbai came up with:Great work guys! Will be delivered soon

Sharing the developments since then, Anand Mahindra said that his team touched base with the cobbler, and conveyed their interest to support his innovative venture. “Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’ Our team had contacted him & conveyed my interest to invest in him.He said he wanted a good kiosk. This is what our Design studio in Mumbai came up with:Great work guys! Will be delivered soon,” Mahindra tweeted.

I’m looking forward to Narsi Ram Ji enjoying a new workspace… pic.twitter.com/vOWFFRvXVe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018



Interestingly, the kiosk is all-weather proof, is fully ventilated, well-lit, vandal proof, scalable asd locally replicable, according to the video. Twitter users hailed the initiative and called for more such projects and noble endeavours. Responding to a twitter user who wished to replicate the model, Mahindra said, “What a nice thought. If someone in every town could help their local cobblers upgrade their stalls..they would be better off & the visual environment would improve…Happy to share the blueprint of our design.”

Earlier, the chairman of the Mahindra group had hailed Narsi Ram’s innovative idea, and said,“This man should be teaching marketing at the Indian Institute of Management.” In the picture, the billboard showed consultation timings, OPD/lunch hours painted on it and that all types of shoes are ‘treated’ here using a German technique.