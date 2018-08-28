Warren Buffett’s Berkshire investment amount in Paytm ‘handsomely higher’ than Softbank: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire investment amount in Paytm ‘handsomly higher’ than Softbank: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has picked up stake in India-based mobile wallet company Paytm and will get a position on the Board. Paytm’s Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the investment amount is ‘handsomely higher’ than Softbank’s investment. Speaking with ET Now, he said that he cannot reveal the deal amount but noted that it is higher than Softbank’s investment. He said that Softbank deal happened at a valuation of over $7 billion.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported, quoting unidentified sources, that Berkshire is pumping about $300-350 million into the company, valuing it at over $10 billion. Last year, Japanese giant Softbank had purchased 20% stake in Paytm.

