11 golden rules and advice from Warren Buffett, ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s AGM

Warren Buffett will attend this year’s Bershire Hathaway AGM.

Multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is all set to have its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 2 May 2020, and considering the lockdown situation worldwide, this AGM will be a digital only event. Widely regarded as the annual pilgrimage for investors, held in Omaha, Nebraska every year will be in an altogether different avatar as there will only be two participants this time. Apart from the Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett himself, Bershire’s Vice Chairman-Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel will also be there. Ahead of the live streaming of the annual general meeting, here are some of the most inspiring and useful quotes for investors, straight from the wisdom of one of the world’s most famous investors.

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”

“Rule No 1: Never lose money. Rule No 2: Never forget rule No 1”

“Remember that the stock market is a manic depressive.”

“Beware the investment activity that produces applause; the great moves are usually greeted by yawns.”

“Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.”

“Never invest in a business you cannot understand.”

“In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield.”

“It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

“If a business does well, the stock eventually follows.”

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

“If you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

Meanwhile, those who wish to view the conference in India can login to Yahoo Finance — the event’s official livestream partner. The event livestream will begin at around 2:15 AM (India time) on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Berkshire Hathaway AGM is one of the most eye-ball grabbing events in the world and is known as “Woodstock for Capitalists”.