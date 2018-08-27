Warren Buffett checks into Paytm: What makes Berkshire Hathaway’s first investment in India special

Warren Buffett-Paytm deal: Warren Buffett is all set to invest about Rs 2,200- 2,500 crore (0-350 million) in India’s One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of digital payments service provider Paytm.

Warren Buffett’s India investment: In what would make it his first investment in an Indian company, legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett is all set to invest about Rs 2,200- 2,500 crore ($300-350 million) in Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported citing unidentified sources. Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm, which is India’s largest digital payment service provider, has been valued at $10-12 billion by Berkshire Hathaway promoter, the report said, adding that the deal is expected to be finalised in a couple of weeks.

The existing major backers of Paytm include Japan’s SoftBank and China’s Alibaba Group. Earlier in the past, Berkshire Hathaway has already invested in a few notable tech firms such as International Business Machines (IBM) Corp and Apple Inc.

Warren Buffett-Paytm deal

Meanwhile, earlier in May last year, Warren Buffett had said after Berkshire Hathaway’s annual general meeting (AGM) that India holds immense potential and he would soon make investment in good businesses in the country. He had also then told ET Now in an interview that it’s difficult to ignore the Indian market considering its huge and enormous size. He had said then that investment will only be made in a good value firm that is on sale.

The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ had also said that India owns a terrific future as it has terrific brain power. The coming generations in India will live better than the present ones, he had said. He had also said that the investors should ensure that they hold on to good businesses and pay enough attention to businesses than markets.

The legendary Warren Buffett has historically made investment in firms such as railroads and insurers to expand his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway.