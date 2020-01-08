Warren Buffett’s new ‘big-ticket deal’ may fly with this company in 2020

Berkshire’s last big purchase was billion buyouts of aerospace components maker Precision Castparts.

After nearly four years of a big-ticket deal, Warren Buffet is again set to make a big acquisition of as much as $130 billion. In his February 2019 annual shareholder letter as well, Buffett had written that he and vice chairman Charlie Munger, continue to hope for an elephant-sized acquisition. However, it is yet not decided where the investments will take place. Berkshire’s last big purchase was $32 billion buyouts of aerospace components maker Precision Castparts and rumors suggest that this time Berkshire might be interested in buying a stake in beleaguered aircraft giant Boeing (BA), but that would not be an outright acquisition.

Meyer Shields, an analyst at KBW, underlined that Boeing could make sense as a small investment as Berkshire already owns stakes in four big airlines — United (UAL), Southwest (LUV), American (AAL) and Delta (DAL) — and also owns all of the private plane company NetJets, as reported by CNN. However, he also added that Warren Buffet is not going to accept overpriced deals even if he badly wants to make a deal, and may end up buying nothing if the prices do not compliment his budget card.

Also Read | Warren Buffett’s ‘elephant-sized’ acquisition: Billionaire investor may acquire this company in 2020

The reports also suggest that in the crisis of potential deals, Berkshire could buy up the remaining shares of one of its airlines, considering Buffett’s love for the transportation sector. Berkshire already owns railroad Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Meanwhile, previous reports suggested that Berkshire Hathaway might be interested in deals in the transport sector. “I believe Warren Buffett will acquire Federal Express in 2020,” Doug Kass, President of the hedge fund Seabreeze Partners Capital Management had told Yahoo Finance’s The First Trade last month as reported. He also predicted that the likely acquisition of FedEx is among the three deals as Observer reported, including Amazon’s buyout of Kohl’s and Google’s acquisition of Twitter and Square.