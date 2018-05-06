Warren Buffet versus Elon Musk: Challenge accepted! Tesla founder accepts dare in style.

Buffett said there are still businesses with moats, including the See’s Candies unit that Berkshire owns, and that Musk wouldn’t want to take on his company in that area. (Reuters)

Warren Buffett said Elon Musk wouldn’t want to come after him in the candy business. Challenge accepted. Musk is “starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing,” he said in a Twitter post Saturday. He was pushing back after Buffett and his business partner Charlie Munger said the Tesla Inc. founder was wrong to believe “moats are lame,” as Musk said in a conference call earlier this week. A moat is a business’s competitive advantage that keeps rivals at bay.

Buffett said there are still businesses with moats, including the See’s Candies unit that Berkshire owns, and that Musk wouldn’t want to take on his company in that area. “I am super super serious,” Musk said of his candy idea. He also tweeted a movie clip from the animated “Trolls,” with characters dancing to Justin Timberlake’s song “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” Musk didn’t provide an explanation for the video.

Elon Musk recently took aim at the idea a successful business needs a “moat” — a competitive advantage that keeps rivals at bay. The pace of innovation, he said, is more important in the long run. On Saturday, Warren Buffett and his business partner, Charles Munger, shot back. “Elon says a conventional moat is quaint, and that’s true of a puddle of water,” Munger, 94, said. “It’s ridiculous. Warren does not intend to build an actual moat. Even though they’re quaint.”

Munger and Buffett, 87, were responding to a question at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting about Musk's comments this week. The pair often talk about trying to expand the "moats" around their businesses. While Buffett said it does seem like more moats have become susceptible to invasion recently, he still observes plenty of companies, such as the See's Candies unit that Berkshire owns, where they're holding firm.

"Elon may turn things upside down in some areas, I don't think he'd want to take us on in candy," Buffett quipped. "There are some pretty good moats around."

“Elon may turn things upside down in some areas, I don’t think he’d want to take us on in candy,” Buffett quipped. “There are some pretty good moats around.” Musk didn’t stay silent. “I’m starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing,” he wrote in a Twitter post Saturday, responding to Munger’s remarks. “I am super super serious.”

He followed up with another tweet: “Then I’m going to build a moat & fill it w candy. Warren B will not be able to resist investing! Berkshire Hathaway kryptonite …” And then: “Saying you like ‘moats’ is just a nice way of saying you like oligopolies.”