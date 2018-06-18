Warning by Reliance Energy – May snap power supply to Mumbai colony for dues

According to a spokesperson, the 3,250 consumers from the locality have defaulted on their electric bill dues for over 10 years which has now accumulated to Rs 63 crore. (Website)

Reliance Energy on Monday warned that it would disconnect power supply to the Siddharth Colony in Chembur here for non-payment of bills. According to a spokesperson, the 3,250 consumers from the locality have defaulted on their electric bill dues for over 10 years which has now accumulated to Rs 63 crore. “Disconnection will be undertaken under the Electricity Act, 2003, Sec. 56(1), for non-payment of dues, probably within a day or so,” the spokesperson said.

The bills have remained uncleared as repeated warnings went unheeded, but supply was continued on humanitarian grounds despite the fact that 70 per cent of the economically weak but honest consumers are effectively subsidising such non-paying consumers.

As a distribution licensee, Reliance Energy said it is empowered to disconnect power supply, but assured it would restore the electricity connections immediately after its outstanding dues are cleared.