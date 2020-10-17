Warehousing sector in West Bengal getting benefits of industry: Official

"Logistics cost is an important aspect of determining the viability of any business. Benefits of volume and efficiency should also accrue to small players and not only the big ones," she added.

The West Bengal government is providing benefits of an industry to the warehousing sector to create an enabling environment for its growth, an official said on Saturday. Speaking at a webinar organised by ICC, industry and commerce department secretary Vandana Yadav said West Bengal is one of the leading states in the country to recognise the importance of logistics and warehousing sectors. Though the warehousing sector “has not been given an industry status yet” in the state, it is getting all related benefits.

“West Bengal has a unique locational advantage which cannot be taken away in terms of connectivity. The government does not interfere and has not put the warehousing and logistics sectors under any regulation,” she said. UP has already accorded industry status to the warehousing sector. Yadav, also managing director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, said that the other big driver behind the growth of the warehousing sector is the improvement in infrastructure catering to logistics in the state.

“Logistics cost is an important aspect of determining the viability of any business. Benefits of volume and efficiency should also accrue to small players and not only the big ones,” she added.

The small players need to be connected to the e-commerce platforms for which good logistics infrastructure is required, she said. Another official of WBIDC said it is expected that the space utilisation in warehouses to go up in West Bengal. He said the state is targeting investments of Rs 12,000 crore in the logistics and warehousing segments, adding that the government has identified 500 acres of land for logistics development in the state.